Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Confirms Interest in Arsenal Misfit Forward Lucas Perez

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has confirmed his desire to bring Arsenal's misfit forward Lucas Perez to St James' Park.

The Magpies revealed their interest last week as they looked to begin negotiations with Perez but the Evening Standard report that they are now looking for a loan deal as opposed to meeting Arsenal's £13.4m asking price.

That could cost them ground however with the forward's former club Deportivo La Coruña already making a £9m bid as well as Sevilla, Fenerbahce and an unnamed Bundesliga all approaching Perez about a potential move.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Newcastle will be offering regular first team football and Benitez praised the Spaniard despite his lack of game time last season.

He said: “I like the player because I have good friends in A Coruña. I know that he did really well. He’s come here and not played in many games, but I like the player.

“We know what we need and will try to do it until the end of the transfer window. We are now trying to work in different directions at the time.”

Perez is yet to make his mark in the Premier League after joining Arsenal last year for £17m and after only making 21 appearances, in all competitions, with seven goals and six assists he is already looking to move out of the club.

Falling short to Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud game time was hard to come by at the Emirates and its only going to get more difficult with the addition of Alexandre Lacazette.

While some of the top European clubs are showing an interest joining Newcastle could help prevent him from becoming another Premier League flop and allow him to reach his full potential in the English top flight.