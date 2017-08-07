Ousmane Dembele Tweets an Unexpected Response to Rumours Linking Him With Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele has given an unexpected response to the speculation connecting him with a move to Barcelona.

The shocking departure of Neymar has left a massive gap in the Spanish giants' side and while Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho have been the subject of potential transfers, they have reportedly set their sights on Dembele.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

With Paris Saint-Germain committing €222m for Neymar, the La Liga side are looking to make a statement of their own with L’Equipe reporting that they are prepared to shell out £90m for the Bundesliga star with reports that they have already agreed a contract with him, although Dortmund deny those claims.





Dembele however doesn't seem to be taking situation too seriously after he tweeted this message.

Lol 🤣 — Ousmane Dembélé (@Dembouz) August 6, 2017

While it might simply be a response to the vast amount of rumours surrounding him, Barcelona might want to keep negotiations with their Premier League targets going if the forward is making a mockery of the potential move.

Throughout his impressive 2016/17 season Dembele racked up 10 goals with 21 assists in 49 appearances compared to Neymar's 20 goals, 27 assists in 45 appearances with a lot of that difference coming down to the quality of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi that surrounded him.

Dembele has the potential to fill the void at the Nou Camp but Dortmund will be reluctant to let their star player go who they have a contract over until 2021 and they may refuse to cash in on him regardless of how much Barcelona offer.