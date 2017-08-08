Soccer

Real Madrid Won’t Sell Cristiano Ronaldo ‘For His Weight in Gold,’ Which Should Be Obvious

There was a brief period earlier this summer when Cristiano Ronaldo was rumored to be considering leaving Real Madrid. The move didn’t come to fruition, though, and club president Florentino Perez made it clear he has no interest in selling Ronaldo. 

“Sell Cristiano? Never. I wouldn’t sell Cristiano if they paid his weight in gold,” Perez told Gazzetta dello Sport“Only the great players bring in great fees.”

Perez was probably trying to illustrate that there isn’t any amount of money he’d accept to part with Ronaldo but in reality, Cristiano isn’t worth that much in gold. 

Ronaldo weighs 176 pounds and gold is valued at $1,256 per ounce, which makes Ronaldo’s weight in gold $3.5 million. That’s a paltry sum for a player of his caliber. 

Neymar, by comparison, was sold for a record-setting fee of $263 million, or 13,088 pounds of gold. That’s almost exactly the average weight of the African bush elephant.

