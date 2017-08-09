Thierry Henry Points Out a Potential Football Quirk Involving Gunners Duo

Thierry Henry has discussed the recent arrival of Alexandre Lacazette with Sky Sports and believes that the Frenchman will be the first ever player to be first choice for his club while teammate Olivier Giroud will be benched by Arsene Wenger but is favoured by his international side.

The Gunners finally secured their major target earlier this summer for £52.7m, and it looks like the prolific goalscorer in Ligue 1 last season will start against Leicester on Friday. Despite many transfer rumours and scoring the winning penalty in the Community Shield, Olivier Giroud remains at the club and seems to be back-up to Lacazette.



Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Henry spoke to Sky Sports and said: ‘'(Lacazette) has a different game to Giroud, which I think is good because you need different types of strikers.

'‘It’s ironic when you think about it that Giroud starts for France and Lacazette is his sub, and it looks at club level like Giroud will be the sub. I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the history of the game!

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

‘'He did it in the French league and people might say it’s a different league but, with due respect to Lyon, he’ll also be with better players. I’m backing him to have a good season.

'‘But that rotation will be key. Sometimes you’ll need Giroud or even Sanchez in the middle and sometimes you’ll need Welbeck or Walcott, whoever will have an impact.

Giroud remains first-choice striker to lead the line for France, but this is because both Frenchmen have different qualities, Giroud's aerial ability is clearly preferred by Didier Deschamps.

Arsene Wenger can utilise these differing abilities throughout the season; if he implements both strikers successfully by interchanging between the two depending on the type of game Arsenal want to play. they could well be in contention to win the league.