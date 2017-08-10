Tim Sherwood Hails £18.5m Watford Signing & Warns Newcastle Against Foreign Pla

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has described Watford's signing of Andre Gray as 'fantastic', and cautioned Newcastle United against bringing in players without experience in England's top flight.

Gray signed for the Hornets on Wednesday evening for a fee of around £18.5m, and Sherwood - who managed Aston Villa and Tottenham - hailed the move.

Speaking on TalkSPORT's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show, Sherwood added that Newcastle need to be careful when signing new players, and must avoid bringing in too many players without Premier League experience.

“Who do they buy? The bar has been risen in the Premier League,” he said. “I like the signing of Andre Gray at Watford. That’s a fantastic signing, you know what he can give you. If you’re bringing in foreign players it’s always going to be a risk.





"Newcastle can’t take that risk next season. They can’t risk it. But with low risk players, comes high wages and high transfer fees.”

Rafa Benitez's side have signed five new players this season - including Jacob Murphy, Mikel Merino and Florian Lejuene - but none have significant Premier League experience.

Benitez, who faces Sherwood's old club Spurs on the opening weekend, has voiced his frustration over Newcastle's transfer policy this summer and has been linked with Arsenal's Lucas Perez and Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo.