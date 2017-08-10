Soccer

Tim Sherwood Hails £18.5m Watford Signing & Warns Newcastle Against Foreign Pla

90Min
43 minutes ago

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has described Watford's signing of Andre Gray as 'fantastic', and cautioned Newcastle United against bringing in players without experience in England's top flight.

Gray signed for the Hornets on Wednesday evening for a fee of around £18.5m, and Sherwood - who managed Aston Villa and Tottenham - hailed the move.

Speaking on TalkSPORT's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show, Sherwood added that Newcastle need to be careful when signing new players, and must avoid bringing in too many players without Premier League experience. 

FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-SWANSEA

“Who do they buy? The bar has been risen in the Premier League,” he said. “I like the signing of Andre Gray at Watford. That’s a fantastic signing, you know what he can give you. If you’re bringing in foreign players it’s always going to be a risk. 


"Newcastle can’t take that risk next season. They can’t risk it. But with low risk players, comes high wages and high transfer fees.”

Rafa Benitez's side have signed five new players this season - including Jacob Murphy, Mikel Merino and Florian Lejuene - but none have significant Premier League experience.

Benitez, who faces Sherwood's old club Spurs on the opening weekend, has voiced his frustration over Newcastle's transfer policy this summer and has been linked with Arsenal's Lucas Perez and Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters