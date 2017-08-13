Garry Monk Praises Gestede After His Goal Earns Victory Over Sheffield United

Middlesbrough claimed their first win back in the Championship on Saturday evening, as a Rudy Gestede header earned them a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

The win was also Garry Monks first in charge of the Teesside club and the former Leeds boss was incredibly happy after picking up his first win at his new club:

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk thinks "it was the correct decision" to disallow Jack O'Connell's goal. #sufc #twitterblades — James Shield (@JamesShield1) August 12, 2017

"I was very pleased for everyone at the club, the fans the players the owner everyone at the club," claimed Monk when speaking to the Northern Echo.

"It was a difficult season last season so in terms of having that winning mentality it was important to get that win early and we've managed it in the first home game.

"You saw exactly what we were capable of in the first half. We started with good intensity and energy and showed what we're capable of against a side who hadn't lost since January. Of course there's improvements to be made but the season's up and running.”

Monk also wanted to praise Boro's forgotten striker Rudy Gestede. In addition, Monk moved to reassure the striker that he remains in his plans this season, after Gestede's goal earned Middlesbrough all three points:

"Rudy was excellent, all the lads are willing each other to do well and that's the type of spirit we're trying to create. I've got some difficult decisions to make. Rudy has done well," said Monk.

"No-one's forgotten in my mind, the squad's vitally important, we're trying to shape it what we need and especially in the first half you saw what we're capable of."

Sheffield United offered very little going forward throughout the game, but could well have earned a point late on as a late goal was ruled out for offside, despite replays suggesting that was the wrong decision. However Monk's view on the goal is that the referee made the right call:

"I'm told it's the correct decision, it wasn't a foul in the first place for the free-kick," claimed Monk.