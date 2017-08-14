'100% Focused' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Why He Chose to Stay With Arsenal This Summer

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has explained exactly why he chose to remain at the club this summer after being linked in recent months with moves to the likes of West Ham and Everton where there would likely have been more regular opportunities to start games.

Having mostly been a substitute for the Gunners last season, Giroud was left on the bench again for Friday night's opener against Leicester. But he showed his importance to the team by appearing later on and popping up with the dramatic late winner.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"There was something in my soul and in my heart which told me to stay," the French international is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

"I've been hesitating because I'm the most happy man when I play and I am on the pitch. But I keep the faith and I still believe I can have an important part to play this season in the club and I feel good in my head and also physically."

Unsurprisingly, it seems that club record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who needed just two minutes of his Premier League debut to find the net, will be Arsene Wenger's first choice this season. But Danny Welbeck also started the game ahead of Giroud.

That being said, Giroud is keen to still play a part and is relishing the competition.

"So I am 100% focused on the club project. I've been through five amazing years here so I felt like the story had to continue," he said.

"There are nice days to come from me in an Arsenal shirt. Good competition is always good for the team - it forces you to always give your best."