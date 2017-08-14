Antonio Conte Set to Increase Chelsea Summer Spending Following Defeat to Burnley

Chelsea are set to splash more cash before the end of the summer transfer window, amid rumours that manager Antonio Conte is unhappy at the club following their current recruitment activity.

The Blues got off to the worst possible start of their title defence on Saturday losing 3-2 to Burnley at Stamford Bridge, while captain Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were sent off during the game.

The Daily Express report that as a response Chelsea are going to double their transfer spending this summer - starting with an improved bid of £25m for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, in the next 24 hours.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Champions who are looking to replace Nemanja Matic have already had a £15m bid for the England international rejected, and Drinkwater who didn't feature for Leicester on Friday is said to be keen on a move to London.

The Italian has already spent £130m this summer on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

However, Chelsea have seen 17 players leave permanently and the imminent exit Diego Costa has left the squad looking thin.

Chelsea Set to Make a Surprise Move for Long-Standing Man Utd Target Ivan Perisic @v_joshi_ https://t.co/iprzFN5cmC — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) August 14, 2017

With the deadline rapidly approaching, Chelsea are also rumoured to have bid £25m for Valencia's Portuguese International full-back Joao Cancelo, and are lining up a potential £30m move for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is also on the Italian's radar but will cost at least £50m as the South Coast club continue to play hard ball over the Dutch international who only signed a long-term contract last summer.

It is not just Conte who wants new additions to arrive at the Bridge as defender Cesar Azpilcueta demanded more signings, following their disappointing defeat on Saturday.





He said: "When you see the players we lost, and the players we have signed, they are not the same."