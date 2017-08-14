Soccer

Pep Guardiola Swoons Over City's Midfield Options Following Tough Clash with Brighton

36 minutes ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over his team's vast array of midfield options - exclaiming 'phwoar' - following his side's performance against the newly-promoted Brighton.

In an article by The Sun, the Spaniard was said to have made the gushing noise as he lavishly described City's dream-team like midfield, amid some criticism of how his side struggled against an emboldened Brighton team on Saturday, despite spending over £200m during the summer.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/GettyImages

The money spent by Pep's side already during the window allegedly equates to more than the total cost of the Brighton Stadium that played host to the star-studded lineup at the weekend. 

However, the former Barcelona boss did not let this deter him in praising his team, as well as explaining why it's important to invest in quality players.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/GettyImages

He said: “If you want to play in a certain way, the way I like, with players on the ball then you need talent.

“Our midfield positions are ‘pwhoar!’ Really good.

“We have Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan is coming back, with Kevin De Bruyne, with David Silva, with Raheem Sterling, who can play in that position.

"All of them are going to play. Last season I rotated the team a lot and I will do that again. After that it depends on them and if they accept my decision or not. If they don’t accept it, it will be their problem not mine.


“They all have such a lot of quality. I like players when they have the ball, they don’t lose the ball. I love that. To attack ten guys in the box you need players who move well in little space.

“To do that you need certain type of players; dynamic, in the middle they move, they read the situation in smaller spaces. There’s not a lot of space but you have to find it.”

