Swansea Confirm Signing of Striker Courtney Baker-Richardson as Player Joins Club's U23 Squad

Swansea City have completed this signing of 21-year-old striker Courtney Baker-Richardson on a two-year deal. The forward will join the Swans from National League North side Leamington FC and shall become part of their U23 squad, subject to international clearance.

Born in Coventry, Baker-Richardson was part of the Sky Blues youth system until 2014. Having been plying his trade in the lower leagues of English football, the young striker now has the chance to impress his Premier League employers in their youth ranks.

"It still has not sunk in," Baker-Richardson said to the club website. "The welcome I have had has been superb and I feel this is a move that can benefit my career and help me push me on. I am very excited to get started.

"I have had to take a few knock backs in my career, but whenever people tell me I am not good enough, it only motivates me to prove them wrong.

"I watched the game on Friday (against Liverpool U23s) and thought we were unfortunate to lose 2-0," he added. "I am looking forward to getting started."

Baker-Richardson will join another ex-Coventry City player, Cian Harries, as a new face in the Swansea City youth ranks. Birmingham-born Harries is a former Welsh U17 international, while Baker-Richardson is yet to feature for England at youth level.