Report Claims Philippe Coutinho Has Informed Liverpool He Will Not Play for the Club Again

Liverpool have been handed further doubts regarding the future of Philippe Coutinho following a discussion he had with manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian officially handed in a transfer request earlier this month to force through a move to his dream club Barcelona - despite the Liverpool bosses insisting that he would not be for sale at any price.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho has told boss Jurgen Klopp that he does not wish to play for Liverpool again this season and wants both clubs to sit down and discuss a transfer.

Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in 2013 for £8.5m and has since appeared 138 times for the club, scoring 42 goals. Last season, despite a spell sidelined with injury, Coutinho was Liverpool's stand out player by far and a transfer to Barcelona would be a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp and his side.

The 25-year-old previously said that the only club that he would leave Liverpool for is Barcelona and following the departure of Neymar to PSG, the Spanish side have targeted Coutinho as the perfect replacement.

The Reds have already rejected bids for the pla-maker, but it is believed that Barcelona will return and better their highest offer of £90m in a desperate attempt to lure the Brazilian to Camp Nou.

It certainly puts Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool owners in a difficult situation as they try to keep the midfield maestro at the club despite him willing to risk his place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup if he sits on the bench for the whole season.