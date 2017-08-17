Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Reportedly '3 Games Away From the Sack' After Awful Start

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is facing the sack already after a disastrous start to the new season.

The Villans drew their Championship opener with Hull 1-1, but have since lost 2-1 to Colchester in the EFL Cup and 3-0 to Cardiff and 2-1 to Reading in the league - which has already left Bruce on the brink.

Owner Dr. Tony Xia is hopeful of alleviating some pressure on the former Hull and Sunderland boss by bringing in at least one new signing in the next two weeks, but the supporters are far from happy.

4000 travelling Villa fans made their feelings heard at the Madejski Stadium after they were made early favourites for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Star claim Bruce has just three games to save himself as manager following the dismay - those three games being against Norwich, Wigan in the Carabao Cup and Bristol City.

The under-fire boss said: "I'm the right man to turn it around but whether or not I’m given time is not for me to answer. The enormity of Aston Villa comes into play.

"Some have shied away from it. They have to grasp the nettle too. We have to match the expectation. I will see what a few people are made of. We’re up against it and you judge everyone."