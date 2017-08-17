Soccer

Joao Mario Insists Inter 'Want to Win From the Start' as New Serie A Campaign Beckons

an hour ago

With Internazionale's league campaign kicking off against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday night, midfielder Joao Mario has admitted that preparations are now getting serious as his side gear up for the start of their new campaign. 

Inter have hit the transfer window to bolster their squad this summer in order to improve on their seventh place in the Serie A last season, and after an impressive pre-season as a team Mario is confident that they can get off to a winning start under new manager Luciano Spalletti.

Entering his second season with the club, the Portuguese midfielder told the club's website ahead of the new campaign: "The season is starting and we have to put into practice what we have been preparing in these past weeks.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

"I want to continue doing well. It's a nice difference to be involved with all of the preparation, I've worked with the team and I'm at 100 per cent.

"It's a match with lots of subplots but what matters is winning and we want to do well in our first league match at San Siro. 

"We have to show to the fans what we are capable of and who we are, so we can give them the first three points."

With no European football this season, Inter will be able to put all their effort and concentration in their league campaign, as well as looking to mount a challenge for the Coppa Italia - a competition they have failed to win since 2011. 

