Soccer

Barcelona Players Will Wear ‘Barcelona’ on Shirts to Pay Tribute to Attack Victims

2:06 | Soccer
FC Barcelona Can Offer Healing to City Recovering from Terrorist Attack
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Barcelona players will wear the city’s name on their shirts this weekend instead of their own as a tribute to the victims of Thursday’s terror attacks there, the club announced

The special jerseys will also include the hashtag #TotsSomBarcelona (Catalan for “We are all Barcelona”) on the chest. Athletes for all Barcelona teams across all sports and age divisions will wear a black armband in games this weekend. Inside the stadium, the club will hold a moment of silence before Sunday’s La Liga opener against Real Betis. 

Terrorists carried out two attacks in northeast Spain on Thursday and early Friday, first in Barcelona and later 70 miles down the coast in the resort town of Cambrils. Both attacks involved vehicles ramming groups of pedestrians. Police believe the attacks are related and could have been part of a larger plot. 

Other European clubs have made gestures similar to Barcelona’s after other tragedies. Following the 2015 terror attacks in Paris, Paris-St. Germain players wore jersey with the phrase “Je suis Paris” (“I am Paris”) in place of their shirt sponsor and Saint Etienne wore jerseys with a logo combining the Eiffel Tower and the peace symbol. 

