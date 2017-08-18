Chelsea manager Antonio Conte clearly isn't full of sympathy for outcast striker Diego Costa.

Costa is expected to leave the Blues sometime in the near future, with his preferred destination reportedly former club Atletico Madrid, but is seems that Conte is not overly concerned with the Spain international's current wellbeing.

When asked about Costa, who helped Chelsea win the Premier League last season with 20 goals and seven assists, the former Juventus and Italy boss could only laugh at suggestions that the forward has been "treated like a criminal."

WATCH: Does Conte think Diego Costa is 'being treated like a criminal'? Clearly not 😂😂 https://t.co/00Vj8XfBuU https://t.co/Fi8Fpld3WG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 18, 2017

The 48-year-old giggled hysterically over claims that Costa had been treated unfairly but seemed hesitant to add to Chelsea's current position regarding the striker, who is reportedly still in Brazil after being told by Conte that he will not be in the manager's plans for this season.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "It is great. I can tell you that everyone who works in Chelsea knows very well what happened with him last season. It's funny, this interview.

"I'm not interested to continue this issue. For me, he's the past."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Costa looks certain to leave Chelsea in the near future, with the Stamford Bridge side recently signing ex-Real Madrid striker and Spain international Alvaro Morata, while Michy Batshuayi started the 3-2 loss to Burnley last Saturday.

Conte has concerns regarding team selection this Sunday for the fixture against Tottenham, with both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas out through suspension and Eden Hazard, Pedro and Tiemoue Bakayoko on the sidelines with injuries.