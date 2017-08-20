Soccer

PHOTO: International News Site Breitbart Uses Lukas Podolski Image in 'Spanish Crack Gang' Story

an hour ago

Former Premier League striker and Germany international Lukas Podolski probably doesn't expect his face to be linked with Spanish crack gangs.

However, if international news website Breitbart is to be believed, the former Germany international has a sinister side to him.

The website posted a picture of Podolski, currently at Japanese side Vissel Kobe after leaving Turkish giants Galatasaray, on the back of jet ski accompanied with the caption: "SPANISH POLICE CRACK GANG MOVING MIGRANTS ON JET-SKIS".

The news comes amid the recent terror attacks in Barcelona and neighbouring regions, which has led to concerns over the sharp rise in immigration from countries known to be susceptible to Islamism.

Breitbart, on the other hand, have become synonymous in recent years for their commentary on many of the more taboo and politically-correct issues in the international arena, as well as challenging many of the more established norms in Washington and abroad, despite objections from the Left.

Podolski will no doubt be horrified to find his picture at the epicentre of such an emotive and topical issue, but if there's one positive to come out of it, it's that we know that the former Arsenal star is far from all the trouble.

