Red Devils Legend Roy Keane Reveals the Reason Why He Left Manchester United for Celtic in 2005

Roy Keane says he left Manchester United because of an appeal against a £5k fine he received for speaking about a match on the club's TV channel.

The former Republic of Ireland international was handed the fine after criticising United's performance in a 4-1 loss to Middlesbrough in 2005.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Keane maintains that his exit was not due to any disagreements with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, with whom he clashed with frequently during the pair's time together at Old Trafford.

"The only reason I ended up leaving Manchester United was I appealed a £5,000 fine. If I hadn't appealed the fine I wouldn't have left Manchester United,"Keane told the Limerick Leader.





"Don't be brainwashed by the propaganda and lies. It is peanuts, you get fined that for being late for training at United.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I appealed because I felt I shouldn't have been fined for speaking about a match on the club station."

A number of players were criticised by Keane and MUTV producers decided not to air the interview, but Keane insists he does not regret any of his behaviour at the club before leaving by mutual consent in November 2005.

"Have I stepped out of line? Damn right I have," Keane added.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Man United fined me about £500,000 over my career but that is because I was sent off and I always held my hands up.

"Ironically when I appealed a £5,000 fine that's when I left the club. I wished they played this video, it is propaganda, "we had to destroy it.

"How do you even destroy a video? I left with my head held up high, I was fine with my actions, I always felt my intentions were to do the best for Manchester United."