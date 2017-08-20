REVEALED: What Antoine Griezmann Said to Get Sent Off During Atletico Madrid Clash With Girona

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann was given a second yellow card during his side's 2-2 draw with Girona for calling the referee a "f*cking bottler".

The France international was initially shown a caution for diving but referee Juan Martinez Munuera immediately booked him again to reduce Diego Simeone's side to 10 men against Girona on Saturday.





According to AS, the former Real Sociedad attacker said to Munuera: “Eres un cagón,” which translates as, “You’re a f***ing bottler”.

Valencia winger Rodrigo was handed a two-match ban last season after abusing a referee, meaning Griezmann could receive similar disciplinary action after his side came from two goals behind to rescue a draw.

After Christian Stuani scored a quick brace in the first half, Griezmann was dismissed in the second period before Angel Correa scored a long range effort and Jose Gimenez grabbed the equaliser with a header.

Atletico could now be passed by both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the La Liga table, with Barca entertaining Real Betis before Zinedine Zidane's side visit Deportivo La Coruna later on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone was eager to count the positives following the match, despite Griezmann's dismissal.

He said, as quoted by ESPN: "I will stick to the positive side.





"We had a bad first half, but a very good second half. At 2-0 down many people would have thought the game over, then even more with 10 players.

"The team have kept alive what we have had through these years with them. That fire, that spirit of never giving up, keeping going right until the end - we got a result in the end which in the first half looked impossible."