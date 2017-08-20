Soccer

REVEALED: What Antoine Griezmann Said to Get Sent Off During Atletico Madrid Clash With Girona

42 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann was given a second yellow card during his side's 2-2 draw with Girona for calling the referee a "f*cking bottler".

The France international was initially shown a caution for diving but referee Juan Martinez Munuera immediately booked him again to reduce Diego Simeone's side to 10 men against Girona on Saturday.


According to AS, the former Real Sociedad attacker said to Munuera: “Eres un cagón,” which translates as, “You’re a f***ing bottler”.

Valencia winger Rodrigo was handed a two-match ban last season after abusing a referee, meaning Griezmann could receive similar disciplinary action after his side came from two goals behind to rescue a draw.

After Christian Stuani scored a quick brace in the first half, Griezmann was dismissed in the second period before Angel Correa scored a long range effort and Jose Gimenez grabbed the equaliser with a header.

Atletico could now be passed by both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the La Liga table, with Barca entertaining Real Betis before Zinedine Zidane's side visit Deportivo La Coruna later on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone was eager to count the positives following the match, despite Griezmann's dismissal. 

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by ESPN: "I will stick to the positive side.


"We had a bad first half, but a very good second half. At 2-0 down many people would have thought the game over, then even more with 10 players.

"The team have kept alive what we have had through these years with them. That fire, that spirit of never giving up, keeping going right until the end - we got a result in the end which in the first half looked impossible."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters