Crystal Palace Turn to AEK Athens Star as Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho Asking Price Is Deemed Too Hefty

Crystal Palace appear to have given up in their attempts to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool, as they are unwilling to pay the £30m fee the Reds' believe the 27-year-old is worth.

As an alternative option, the Eagles are now believed to be considering a swoop for AEK Athens centre-back Ognjen Vranješ, who would be a far cheaper option for the London club.

As reported by the Mirror, the Bosnian powerhouse is believed to have a buy-out clause in his contract for just £4.5m, a paltry sum in the era of mega-million pound transfer deals.

Palace boss Frank de Boer is determined to bolster his back-line ahead of the transfer window closing, and Vranješ has emerged as a top alternative target to the pricy Liverpool centre-back.

Palace could find themselves an absolute bargain in Vranješ, who is now in his prime at the age of 27. The player has had somewhat of a journeyman career, but has still notched up 30 international caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vranješ has played across Europe, including spells at Sporting Gijón, Tom Tomsk, Alania, Elazığspor and Red Star.

The robust defender has only played at AEK Athens for half a season, joining the top tier Greek side in February last year. The player's inability to settle at one club may be a cause of concern to Palace fans ahead of a potential move for the defender, but the player would be able to reunite with former teammate Luka Milvojević should he make the switch to Selhurst Park.