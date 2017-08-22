Harry Redknapp Set to Break Birmingham City Transfer Record to Sign Serie A Talent

Harry Redknapp is set to break Birmingham's transfer record with a £7m move for Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

Redknapp was highly critical of his Birmingham side following their 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion last weekend and - despite making several high-profile signings already - looks determined to bolster his squad further before the end of the transfer window.

Acquah made 21 appearances for Torino last season, scoring twice and helping his side to a respectable ninth-place finish in Serie A last season.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking to the Mirror, Redknapp said: “We’re hoping we can get him through the door and we’re looking to build a good team.





“He’s a strong midfield player, he can play, he’s got a real engine on him. Sulley Muntari was a good player for me previously and he’s the same, aggressive.

"Ghana have had lots of good midfield players over the years so hopefully he will be a good signing for us.”

Redknapp has already been typically busy with transfers this window. The likes of Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall have arrived on loan from Arsenal, while David Stockdale, Marc Roberts and Cheikh N'Doye have also joined the Blues.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Birmingham have recent received huge financial backing by new owners Trillion Trophy Asia, and Redknapp is looking to waste no time in making full use of his resources, with reports also linking the club with moves for Stewart Downing and Ravel Morrison.

City's previous transfer record was when they spent £6m to bring in Nicola Zigic from Valencia in 2010, and Redknapp will be hoping he can convince the Ghanaian international to follow suit to St. Andrews.