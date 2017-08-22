Luke Shaw Finally Ready to Return to Man Utd First-Team Following Stint in U23s

Luke Shaw has declared himself fit enough to return to Manchester United's first-team at Jose Mourinho's request after a brief stint in United's U23s.

Shaw has been sidelined since last April after damaging ligaments in a Premier League match against Swansea, however he made a return to action for the U23s in a 1-1 draw against Swansea - coincidently - on Monday.

The 22-year-old managed to play 59 minutes alongside teammate Ashley Young - who is also looking to get back to full fitness and return to the first-team set up.

Following the game, a visually happy Shaw told MUTV: “I’m feeling really good and I only push on from here.

“I’m looking for the first-team spot now, I’m going to keep pushing, and when the manager needs me I’m going to be ready. Whenever that is, I’m really looking forward to it. I’d rather it was sooner rather than later, but I’m feeling good and whenever I’m called upon, I’m ready.

“I was very happy to get an hour tonight – it was very important for me and for Ashley to get the minutes after the rehab we’ve had."

Shaw's injury came during a period of success at United. He was forced to sit in the stands and watch on as United won the Europa League in Stockholm, and has had to sit out during United's impressive start to the season with back-to-back 4-0 wins. Shaw admitted it has been hard to sit in the stands and watch, however added he was delighted to see his teammates succeed.

He said: “It’s always awful watching because you want to be out there. But the lads have been really impressive and deep down it comes from the manager and his tactical stuff that we do in training which seems to be working.

"Everyone’s buying into it and working hard on the training pitch to do what he wants us to do. The lads are looking really good and now I’m going to be pushing to be back up there with them.”

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford this weekend before a two week international break, therefore it looks unlikely Mourinho will risk playing Shaw this upcoming fixture. However with a packed schedule in September with Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games to be played, Shaw may soon get his chance to return.

After two long spells out with injury during the last two seasons, Shaw will be hoping to stay healthy and fight for a place in United's strong starting line up.