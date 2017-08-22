Soccer

Wayne Rooney Exchanges Tweets With Premier League Legend After Scoring His 200th Goal

35 minutes ago

The Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer congratulated Wayne Rooney in a classy way following his 200th goal in the competition against Manchester City on Monday night.

Seen via Twitter, the message referenced Rooney now joining Shearer in a rather special club, as Rooney's 200th strike meant he is now part of an elite bracket of Premier League strikers who have scored a double century, with only the ex-Blackburn and Newcastle legend for company.

“It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club,” the Match of the Day pundit tweeted. 

“Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney “

Shearer netted a stunning 260 goals during the Premier League era - making him a heroic figure for even veteran strikers such as Rooney. 


Fittingly, the Everton man responded in an equally classy way replying: “Haha thanks mate, happy to join you “


The moment was certainly a mark of mutual respect between two legends of the modern-day game.


