Siem de Jong Set to Call Time on Awful Newcastle Career as Ajax Reunion Moves Closer

Having spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven with brother Luuk, Siem de Jong now seems to have his heart set on a return to the Netherlands, according to a Dutch journalist.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder moved to England in 2014 for £7m. A coveted Dutch international, de Jong failed to live up to expectation at St James' Park, scoring just two goals for the Magpies.





The former Ajax star was joined by his brother at Newcastle during his maiden season, but the now PSV striker failed to register a goal during his 12 appearances in England.

The Swiss-born brothers are now set for an Eredivisie reunion next season as Siem de Jong could return to his former side Ajax - a club he registered 244 appearances with before trying his luck in the Premier League.

Mike Verweij claimed that the Newcastle player will "almost be at Ajax next season".

Newcastle have already allowed the likes of Vurnon Anita and Yoan Gouffran to leave the club this summer, however, the most notable exit is that of French international Florian Thauvin.

The 24-year-old was barely given a looking at Newcastle and as a result was shipped out to Marseille on loan last season, where he went on to score 15 goals and claim nine assists during the Ligue 1 campaign.





Leaving for less that £10m this summer, Newcastle suffered a £7m loss on Thauvin in just two years.