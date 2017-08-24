Former Liverpool Star Leads the Criticism of Dejan Lovren After Poor Display Against Hoffenheim

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has stuck the boot in on Dejan Lovren and insisted he isn't good enough.

The Croatian defender has come under-fire lately for some sub-par performances, prompting fans to malign him on social media.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

The former Southampton star seems to be in Jurgen Klopp's good books, but the same cannot be said for the supporters, who have been clamouring to see the club sign Virgil van Dijk.

Former left-back Riise, who was watching the Reds in their second leg Champions League qualifier against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, tweeted:

"Surely we have or there is better CB then Lovren? He makes too many mistakes. He said he wanted to show he is one of the best in PL?? Well.."

Riise represented Liverpool from 2001-08, and played alongside the likes of Sami Hyypia and Jamie Carragher, meaning he is probably well placed to comment on the subject of defensive quality.

Liverpool have just one week before the summer transfer window closes and there is still hope that the club will sign Van Dijk, who is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

Southampton have stood very firm over the Dutch defender this summer, and are determined not to sell another one of their stars to the Merseyside club.

