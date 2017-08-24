Historic England U-20 World Cup Winners Among 24-Man Squad for Upcoming European U-21 Qualifiers

A host of England's Under-20 World Cup winners have been rewarded for their superb triumph over the summer with a place in the first Under-21 squad of the 2017/18 campaign.

The FA's official Twitter account announced the 24-man party for the upcoming European Under-21 qualifying matches against the Netherlands and Latvia on Thursday.



World Cup final match winner and Everton starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Liverpool's Dominic Solanke, emerging Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook have all received call-ups after starring out in the Far East during the summer.

The quartet of a small batch of 13 World Cup winners - making up half the new squad in the process - who received the call from Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd for the first international break of the season after their exertions in South Korea landed a first World Cup for England since the senior squad lifted the famous Jules Rimet trophy back in 1966.

Calvert-Lewin is joined by fellow Toffee youth products and Under-20 squad mates Kieran Dowell, Jonjoe Kenny, Ademola Lookman and Mason Holgate in Boothroyd's squad, while there also call ups for the likes of Swansea loanee Tammy Abraham, Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori, Newcastle shot stopper Freddie Woodman and Leicester winger Demarai Gray.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

England secured a historic title triumph back in June as the young Three Lions defeated Venezuela in the final 1-0 to be crowned world champions at Under-20 level for the first time.

Calvert-Lewin's 35th-minute goal was the deciding factor in a match that also saw Woodman saw a penalty from Venezuelan starlet Adalberto Penaranda in the second half, and came about as England embarked on a remarkable run having not won a single match at the Under-20 World Cup before then in the past two decades.



England will face Holland in Doetinchem on Fridat 1st September before returning to home soil to take on Latvia and Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Tuesday 5th September.

