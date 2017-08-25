Soccer

Ex-Chelsea Star Fernando Torres Leaves Fans Emotional With Message About Reunion Following CL Draw

2 hours ago

The draw for the Champions League always throws up juicy encounters, and some of the most interesting sub plots in the group stages involve players returning to their old stomping grounds.

Thursday's draw in Monaco pitted the likes of Tottenham against Real Madrid, meaning Gareth Bale and Luka Modric will return to London on November 1, while Manchester United new boy Victor Lindelof will get a return to Benfica on October 18.

Meanwhile in Group C, Atletico Madrid will face Chelsea where there is a tale of two strikers who have represented both club's in Diego Costa and Fernando Torres.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

While the latter failed to replicate his goalscoring exploits from Liverpool at Stamford Bridge after a £50m move, he was part of the squad that finally won Chelsea the Champions League in 2012.

It seems that Torres is still thankful for his time at the London club and is looking forward to return as an Atletico player, as he took to Instagram to comment on the draw.

Back at #stamfordbridge for the @uefachampionsleague . So happy to see the blues back at the competition . See you soon @chelseafc 👍🏻😉

A post shared by 🅵🅴🆁🅽🅰🅽🅳🅾 🆃🅾🆁🆁🅴🆂 (@fernandotorres) on

"Back at #stamfordbridge for the @uefachampionsleague. So happy to see the blues back at the competition . See you soon @chelseafc" he wrote.


The official Chelsea Twitter account replied to the Blues former forward, while fans proved they still have a lot of love for the World Cup winner.

As well received as the message was, Chelsea fans will hoping that Torres' emotional return does not come back to haunt them.

