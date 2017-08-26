Soccer

Guardiola to Unleash Raheem Sterling in 'Dangerous' No 10 Role Against Bournemouth

an hour ago

Raheem Sterling is going to be given a more central role by Pep Guardiola, who has become disappointed with his misfiring strikers over the last two weeks. The England international has played centrally during his time at Liverpool and, most recently, during City's pre-season preparations.


The 22-year-old has won just one League Cup in Manchester following his big money move away from Anfield. Although City are believed to be one of the favourites in the title race this season, their Spanish manager is worried there are already too many similarities with the start of the 2016/17 campaign, according to Daily Mail reports.

"I'm concerned," said Guardiola. "It's a little bit like last season. We are going to try to find the chance to be confident, and one day it is going to click.


"Since the pre-season game against Real Madrid, [Sterling] has played more as a No 10, behind the striker. He is so dangerous in that position."


Guardiola also spoke about the possibility of signing Arsenal star Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean has been linked with a move north all summer because of his contract situation at the Emirates, however, the Gunners are uncharacteristically standing firm on his future and have been against selling him to a Premier League rival from day one.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Alexis is an Arsenal player. You have to ask Alexis. He's a player and the other clubs have to talk about it. Normally I don't talk about players from other clubs," Guardiola said.


Manchester City play in Saturday's early game in the Premier League, having made the long trip to the south coast to face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth. The Cherries are one of four Premier League sides that have been unable to register a single goal or point in the opening two fixtures this season.

