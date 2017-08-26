West Ham Turn Attentions to PSG Midfielder After Failed Carvalho Deal

West Ham are reportedly set to lock onto a new transfer target in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, after withdrawing from a deal to secure Sporting midfielder William Carvalho.

The Hammers' pursuit of Carvalho this summer has been well documented, but with the clubs unable to successfully negotiate a fee, Slaven Bilic's side look set to continue their search for a new holding midfielder - with Krychowiak now said to be heading the list of targets.

Journalist Dean Jones claimed on Twitter that the Hammers could now turn their attention to Krychowiak who was once considered one of La Liga's top midfielders after thriving at Sevilla under the tutelage of Unai Emery, who then became PSG boss and insisted the midfielder was brought with him to Paris.

Despite being considered one of La Liga's top midfielders at the time, Krychowiak has failed to make any significant mark in Ligue 1 after failing to break into the first team following his move last summer.

West Ham may now turn their attention to Grzegorz Krychowiak — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 25, 2017

After making only nine starts across all competitions for the French side last season, 27-year-old Krychowiak has an uncertain future in Paris and will seemingly find his future is not at the Parc De Princes this season.

Despite his talent failing to shine in Ligue 1, West Ham could be tempted to gift the 27-year-old a lifeline and hope that he rediscovers the form which led him to be considered as one of La Liga's top midfielders only two seasons ago.

With the Carvalho deal seemingly dead in the water following the Hammers resistance to pay £40m for the midfielder who has doubts surrounding his fitness, a move for Krychowiak could offer Bilic's side an experienced head who just seemingly needs a run of games to restore his confidence and high-level performances.