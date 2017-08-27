David Wagner Insists Huddersfield Are Growing in Confidence Following Draw With Saints on Saturday

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner admits that the confidence within the Terriers dressing room is growing after they extended their unbeaten streak to three games in the Premier League, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Wagner's side took their season's points tally to seven after drawing 0-0 with the Saints at the John Smith's Stadium, with the German manager exclaiming that he is "very proud and very happy" with his side's start to their debut season in England's top flight.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The Terriers were impressive in their approach against the Saints as their pressure and intensity on and off the ball made Southampton look second-best. However, they failed to make the most of their dominance as they were unable to hit the scoreboard.

Wagner told Sky Sports following the clash on Saturday: "If we were more clinical in the first half we have every right to be in front at half-time. This is what we missed.

"How we created those opportunities and how we kept Southampton away from goal, this was very strong. I think this was one of the best half-times we have played in the Premier League this season.

3 games

7 points

3 clean sheets



Town are at home in the Premier League #htafc — Better Than Klopp (@betterthanklopp) August 26, 2017

"In the second half Southampton showed what great quality they have and we had some moments when we suffered.

"At the end we have this point, this clean sheet and this makes our chest even bigger and our confidence grows. Results will help to grow confidence and as a promoted team you need confidence to be brave enough to play your style of football.

"The players have seen, even in the Premier League, it is possible to play our style. We are very happy with the result and I am very happy with the performance.

If you'd offered me 7 points from 3 games in the premier league I'd have bitten your hand off for it. Very happy atm #htafc — Marcus (@Marcus_htfc) August 26, 2017

The stalemate meant Huddersfield kept their third consecutive clean sheet in the league, with Wagner admitting the result was a fair representation of the game after the Saints had rallied in the second half.





He added: "At the end maybe the fair result is a draw. I think it was one of the better 0-0 draws we have seen, especially from my side.

"We are happy. Three games in the Premier League, three clean sheets, seven points.

"It is a very good start for us, we go on the international break with a smile on our face and will come back very focused and concentrated for the next game, West Ham away."