Man City's Sergio Aguero Cleared of Wrongdoing After Bournemouth Steward Withdraws Complaint

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a Bournemouth steward withdrew a complaint against the 29-year-old.

Aguero had been facing a police investigation, according to the Daily Mail, after Raheem Sterling's last-minute winner sparked wild scenes between City players and supporters.

The Argentina international denied claims that he had hit a steward, tweeting: "Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the tv pictures prove it. C´mon City".





Bournemouth have now released a statement claiming a misunderstanding was to blame for the steward filing a complaint.

The statement reads: "AFC Bournemouth are aware of an alleged incident which occurred following Manchester City’s second goal at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

"The club have been advised that due to a misunderstanding, an earlier statement alleging assault has been withdrawn and no assault took place.

"AFC Bournemouth recognises that stewards and police were carrying out their duties in preventing encroachment onto the pitch, with the safety of players and supporters in mind.

"The club will make no further comment on the matter."

Aguero was seen approaching the steward, with his arm being pushed away twice by the steward before the pair remonstrated with each other before a police officer intervened.

Sterling was sent off for a second bookable offence after celebrating his goal in front of the City supporters, with Charlie Daniels' earlier strike being cancelled out by Gabriel Jesus' effort.