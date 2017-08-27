Soccer

Report: Monaco to Make Move for Leicester's Slimani Should Mbappe Leave

Cristiano Ronaldo Hit With Five-Game Ban After Pushing Referee In Spanish Super Cup
With Fabinho already being linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain these past couple of weeks, Ligue 1 Champions AS Monaco look to the Premier League for a replacement to their star forward.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Monaco are going to make an offer to former Premier League champions Leicester City for Islam Slimani should Kylian Mbappe depart to high spenders PSG.

Slimani has failed to make an impact at Leicester after only scoring seven goals in his debut season last year.

Many Foxes fans thought the Algerian international was a great buy for the team and can link up with one of the title-winning season's best players, Riyad Mahrez.

Newcastle United and Watford have also shown interest in the player as Rafa Benitez still needs to strengthen the Magpies squad despite the purchase of Joselu.

Marco Silva may want to find a replacement for Troy Deeney as the Watford striker has only made one appearance so far for the Hornets.

