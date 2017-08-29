Soccer

Experienced Schalke Defender Set to Join Juventus on Loan With €11.5m Option to Buy

an hour ago

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes will join Juventus on a loan deal with an €11.5m option to buy.

Howedes, who can play as both a centre-back and a full-back, came through the youth ranks at Schalke after making his debut for the Bundesliga club during the 2007-08 season.

However, various reports have claimed that the 29-year-old, who was a part of Germany's World Cup-winning squad in 2014, is set to join Serie A giants Juventus, who have been seeking a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci.

Sky Italia via Football Italia claim the initial loan deal will cost Juventus €3.5m while a permanent deal, should Howedes prove to be a hit in Turin, would set the Italian side back a further €11.5m.

Gianluca DiMarzio believe Howedes will undergo his medical examinations on Wednesday, with Juventus still eager to conclude a deal for Lazio winger Keita Balde, while Kwadwo Asamoah should also be free to complete a €10m move to Galatasaray.

Bonucci recently left the Old Lady for AC Milan and has left a spot in Massimiliano Allegri's squad needing to be filled, with Juventus lining up with Daniele Rugani and Giorgio Chiellini at centre-back during the recent 4-2 win at Genoa on Saturday.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Howedes will add depth to Juventus' already impressive squad, with the club aiming for another Serie A title success this season after winning their first two league games of the campaign.

Howedes played every minute of the 2014 World Cup success with Germany and has earned 44 caps for Joachim Low's side in total.

