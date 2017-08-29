Man Utd Ready to Hand Luke Shaw 12-Month Contract Extension Following Injury Nightmare

Manchester United full back Luke Shaw is in line for a 12-month contract extension despite failing to live up to his potential so far at Old Trafford, according to the Express.

Shaw signed for the club in a £30m deal from Southampton in summer 2014, and looked to be finding his feet before suffering a broken leg during a Champions League match with PSV Eindhoven while Louis van Gaal was in charge.

While he has since returned, other injury problems have stunted his progress and current boss Jose Mourinho has publicly criticised the player on a number of occasions. Despite this, Mourinho is now ready to give the player another chance to impress when he returns from injury as United look for a long-term answer at left back.

His contract expires this summer as it stands, but United have the option to trigger a 12-month extension on the deal to give them more time to decide on Shaw in the long-term. The club have been repeatedly linked with Tottenham's Danny Rose this summer, but talk over a potential move for him has subsided in recent weeks.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

Shaw currently earns £130,000-a-week at Old Trafford and is keen to stay and prove himself, and recently said on his future: “I feel that this is my season to prove myself and I’m feeling in good shape. I want to show everyone that I believe in myself and show the manager that.





“I’m working hard and I’ve been doing rehab each day. It’s been coming along really good. I’ve been running on a treadmill and doing my leg weights and making sure my foot is strong. I’ve also been doing a lot of cardiovascular work to keep me in good shape. I’m feeling good.

“The sooner I’m back the better and hopefully it is soon because I want to get out there playing. I’m in a positive frame of mind and don’t want talk too much about the past, but I do think that I’ve been unlucky with injuries. My leg and now this. It was unlucky. I want to put them in the past.”