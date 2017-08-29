Soccer

Monaco Take Out Insurance Policy in Case Fabinho Leaves by Agreeing €35m Fee for Midfield Star

41 minutes ago

Monaco are preparing for the possibility of Fabinho leaving the club as transfer deadline day approaches - by agreeing a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder, William Carvalho.

Fabinho is highly coveted after a brilliant season in 2016/17, and the French club are bracing themselves for some last minute offers for their star midfielder.

In case an offer too good to turn down comes in for the Brazilian, Monaco have covered their backs somewhat by agreeing a fee with Portuguese outfit Sporting for Carvalho, who was being chased by West Ham - as reported by L'Equipe.

The fee in question is thought to be €35m, and if Monaco need to do the deal, it would see them land a player who has been on their radar in previous summers.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Carvalho was touted as a potential replacement for Geoffrey Kondogbia when the Frenchman left for Inter Milan in 2015.

Leonardo Jardim knows the 25-year-old very well after giving him his chance in the 2013/14 season and so it is definitely a deal that could have legs.

It all depends on whether the club are successful in keeping Fabinho or not - the 23-year-old has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, who have certainly not been shy in flashing the cash this summer.

Manchester United were also linked to the versatile star but have since signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, which reduces their need for Fabinho significantly.

