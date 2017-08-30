Soccer

Tottenham Complete Signing of Argentina Under-20 Center Back Juan Foyth

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
an hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the signing of Argentine centre-back Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, becoming the club's third buy of the summer after Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez and back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Foyth, an Argentina junior international, has signed a long-term contract until June 2022. The transfer fee has been reported to be around £8m.

At just 19 years of age, Foyth is seen as a top prospect for the future and Spurs have been linked with a move all summer.

Speaking to El Dia in Argentina earlier this week, Foyth explained the motives behind his move to Tottenham and the role manager Mauricio Pochettino played.

"It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play," he said.

"I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said. It's what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and, if I deserved it, that I would play. He also told me what the club was like and what his work ethic was."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters