Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the signing of Argentine centre-back Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, becoming the club's third buy of the summer after Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez and back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Foyth, an Argentina junior international, has signed a long-term contract until June 2022. The transfer fee has been reported to be around £8m.

At just 19 years of age, Foyth is seen as a top prospect for the future and Spurs have been linked with a move all summer.

Speaking to El Dia in Argentina earlier this week, Foyth explained the motives behind his move to Tottenham and the role manager Mauricio Pochettino played.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes. ✍️#WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/PAc2VuBkpn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

"It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play," he said.

"I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said. It's what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and, if I deserved it, that I would play. He also told me what the club was like and what his work ethic was."