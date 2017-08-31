Leicester City have officially completed the signing of Austrian international defender Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen on loan until the end of the season.

The Foxes have described Dragovic as a 'commanding and imposing authority in central defence' and he will link up with his new team-mates for the first time after the current international break.

The 26-year-old has been linked with various Premier League clubs in the past, including Manchester United and Arsenal, and established a sound reputation for himself during spells at Basel and Dynamo Kyiv.

It would appear that his time in Germany hasn't quite gone according to plan, having only made the move to Leverkusen last summer, but is still be considered a quality acquisition for Leicester.

Defender Aleksandar Dragović has joined #lcfc on loan until the end of the season!





Dragovic has previously won league titles in both Switzerland and Ukraine and has played Champions League football for each of his last three clubs.

With Robert Huth and club captain Wes Morgan both ageing, Leicester fans may expect to see a potential partnership between Dragovic and £17m signing Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence on occasion this season.