Soccer

Leicester Signs Bayer Leverkusen Defender Aleksandar Dragovic on Loan

11 minutes ago

Leicester City have officially completed the signing of Austrian international defender Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen on loan until the end of the season.

The Foxes have described Dragovic as a 'commanding and imposing authority in central defence' and he will link up with his new team-mates for the first time after the current international break.

The 26-year-old has been linked with various Premier League clubs in the past, including Manchester United and Arsenal, and established a sound reputation for himself during spells at Basel and Dynamo Kyiv.

It would appear that his time in Germany hasn't quite gone according to plan, having only made the move to Leverkusen last summer, but is still be considered a quality acquisition for Leicester.

Dragovic has previously won league titles in both Switzerland and Ukraine and has played Champions League football for each of his last three clubs.

With Robert Huth and club captain Wes Morgan both ageing, Leicester fans may expect to see a potential partnership between Dragovic and £17m signing Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence on occasion this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters