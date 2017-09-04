It's no secret that Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho had been vying for a dream move to Barcelona over the course of the summer.

The Brazilian playmaker made a very public and reckless push for the Anfield exit door throughout the latter stages of the transfer window. However, he failed in his endeavours to push through a move as the Reds' definitive stance was that Coutinho wouldn't leave Liverpool under any circumstances.

Despite Barcelona making offers reportedly worth £72m, £90m and £118m, each inclusive of numerous clauses and caveats, Liverpool stood firm, turning down each offer from the Catalan outfit.

Now, following the closure of the transfer window on 31st August, there are numerous parties left struggling to comprehend Liverpool's headstrong behaviour, including members of the Coutinho family, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet Sport, one of the Selecao star's family was reported as saying: "We do not know how to say it. We still do not understand why Liverpool do not want to sell."

While Coutinho's desire to leave was clear for all to see, with the midfielder going as far as to submit a formal transfer request, this public push for a way out of Liverpool comes only months after signing a new five-year contract at the club.

As a result Liverpool held all the cards in negotiations regarding the Brazilian's future and clearly a desirable outcome was eventually achieved.

Following the closure of the transfer window, Coutinho has been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad and will be expected to return to action for the Reds as early as the Manchester City fixture on Saturday.