Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Reveals the Main Piece of Advice Jurgen Klopp Gave Him

Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster has revealed he has received some sage advice from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the senior players since his step-up to the first team.

Liverpool have started the season strongly, recovering Klopp named the 17-year-old England youth international on the bench Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in April, and has touted the youngster as an important prospect for the Merseyside club.

Rhian Brewster reveals the simple piece of advice given to him by Jürgen Klopp.https://t.co/12RZafheYX pic.twitter.com/Yvmvdl90fB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2017

The Reds have started strongly this season, bouncing back from their opening day 3-3 draw with Watford to secure qualification for the Champions League group stage, as well as dismantling top 4 challengers Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in the league.

Speaking on the latest edition of LFCTV’s ‘Academy Show’, Brewster said of Klopp; “He’s always said to me ‘make sure you enjoy yourself, that’s the main thing.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

“Obviously being young, if you enjoy yourself then you’ll play better because you’re happy and you’re confident.

“He’s always said ‘enjoy yourself and be yourself’, basically. Get on the ball and keep moving and always work hard, so that’s what I try to do every day now.”