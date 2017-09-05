Soccer

Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Reveals the Main Piece of Advice Jurgen Klopp Gave Him

35 minutes ago

Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster has revealed he has received some sage advice from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the senior players since his step-up to the first team.

Liverpool have started the season strongly, recovering Klopp named the 17-year-old England youth international on the bench Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in April, and has touted the youngster as an important prospect for the Merseyside club.

The Reds have started strongly this season, bouncing back from their opening day 3-3 draw with Watford to secure qualification for the Champions League group stage, as well as dismantling top 4 challengers Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in the league.

Speaking on the latest edition of LFCTV’s ‘Academy Show’, Brewster said of Klopp; “He’s always said to me ‘make sure you enjoy yourself, that’s the main thing.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

“Obviously being young, if you enjoy yourself then you’ll play better because you’re happy and you’re confident.

“He’s always said ‘enjoy yourself and be yourself’, basically. Get on the ball and keep moving and always work hard, so that’s what I try to do every day now.” 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters