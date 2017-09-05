Soccer

Watch: Syria Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive with Stoppage Time Equalizer

0:57 | Soccer
Mexico's surprisingly good World Cup prospects
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The feel-good story of World Cup qualification has at least one more chapter. 

With a goal in the 93rd minute against Iran on Tuesday, Syria secured one point and a spot in the Asian playoff against either Australia or Saudi Arabia. 

Syria struck first with a goal in the 13th minute but Iran equalized just before the half and took the lead in the 64th minute. Syria’s World Cup dreams seemed as though they’d been crushed but then Omar Al Soma slipped a ball past the Iranian keeper in transition mere moments before the final whistle. 

It was an emotional moment for the players from the country that has been rocked by civil war for more than half a decade. The war has forced Syria to play its home matches in qualifying at stadiums in Oman and Malaysia. 

Iran had already locked up first place in one of the two qualifying groups—South Korea secured second place with a 0–0 draw against Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Syria tied with Uzbekistan on points but earned third place on goal differential and will now face either Australia or Saudi Arabia in the Asian confederation’s playoff. (Saudi Arabia would qualify automatically with a win over Japan on Tuesday and force Australia into the playoff.)

The playoff winner will advance to the intercontinental playoff, potentially against the United States. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters