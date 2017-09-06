Barcelona Set to Join Manchester United in Chase for Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona have set their sights on Atletico Madrid star and Manchester United target, Antoine Greizmann.

Per a report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, the Spanish giants are set to try and poach the Frenchman from their league rivals in the January transfer window.

Griezmann would add athleticism and goalscoring acumen to an already powerful Barcelona frontline, helping to fill in the hole left behind following Neymar's record-breaking departure to PSG.

The forward has been a standout presence at Atletico Madrid since moving to the club from Real Sociedad for £27m back in 2014.

He scored 22 goals in each of his first two seasons in the capital, before following it up with 16 goals and eight assists in La Liga last season. Griezmann also scored six goals to go with two assists in last year's Champions League, as Atletico reached the semi-finals.

The 26-year old was the subject of much speculation in the last transfer window, with Manchester United said to have been eager to bring him in.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

One of the main stories of the summer, the French international ultimately ended up signing a new contract with Atletico. However, many have speculated that this was to help the club during their transfer ban, rather than being a pledge of long-term loyalty.

The Red Devils are said to still be in the hunt for Griezmann, although with Barcelona also chasing the forward - with the blessing of superstar Lionel Messi - it will be difficult for United to get their man.

As for Griezmann, he and Atletico play their next league game on Saturday 9th September, away at Valencia.