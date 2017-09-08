Soccer

WATCH: Liverpool Signee Naby Keita Scores Goal on Long-Range Laser for RB Leipzig

0:38 | Soccer
This Summer's Transfer Window Has Produced Record-Breaking Fees
Avi Creditor
2 hours ago

Liverpool fans have to be happy with what they're seeing from Naby Keita. 

The RB Leipzig star midfielder, who will join Liverpool next summer for a club-record fee, scored on an absolute rocket for the Bundesliga club in its Friday match against Hamburg, opening the scoring in sensational fashion. 

After scoring a fantastic solo goal for Guinea against Libya in World Cup qualifying during the international break, dribbling through the defense, Keita scored in an entirely different manner against Hamburg. His right-footed thunderbolt seared to the back of the net, breaking a deadlock in the 67th minute.

RB Leipzig extended its lead through Timo Werner on the counterattack minutes later to secure the three points on the road and win for the second straight time after a season-opening loss at Schalke.

Keita will cost Liverpool a figure over his £48 million release clause when he arrives at Anfield next summer.

