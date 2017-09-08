Liverpool fans have to be happy with what they're seeing from Naby Keita.

The RB Leipzig star midfielder, who will join Liverpool next summer for a club-record fee, scored on an absolute rocket for the Bundesliga club in its Friday match against Hamburg, opening the scoring in sensational fashion.

After scoring a fantastic solo goal for Guinea against Libya in World Cup qualifying during the international break, dribbling through the defense, Keita scored in an entirely different manner against Hamburg. His right-footed thunderbolt seared to the back of the net, breaking a deadlock in the 67th minute.

🇬🇳 Naby Keita with the solo effort to give Guinea the 1-0 lead at home vs Libya! #GUILBY pic.twitter.com/o63RDdgGkV — Mesfouf & Koshary (@MesfoufKoshary) August 31, 2017

RB Leipzig extended its lead through Timo Werner on the counterattack minutes later to secure the three points on the road and win for the second straight time after a season-opening loss at Schalke.

Keita will cost Liverpool a figure over his £48 million release clause when he arrives at Anfield next summer.