Gylfi Sigurdsson Ready to Give 'Best Years' to Everton Following Club Record Move

Gylfi Sigurdsson has stated his belief that he is entering his peak years as a footballer after joining Everton for a club-record £45m.

The Iceland international has already settled into life at Goodison Park, and netted his first Toffees goal in typically superb fashion with a 45-yard volley against Hajduk Split in August.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his first game as an Everton player in the club's famous old ground, Sigurdsson revealed that he felt that he was at the height of his footballing talent and hoped to utilise that prowess to help Ronald Koeman's men achieve success in the coming seasons.

He said: "I'm getting to the stage of my career when I'll be playing my best football. Hopefully I can continue my development over the next few years."

Sigurdsson became the club's new all-time record buy when he finally completed a switch from Swansea City on 16th August - 12 months after Koeman had originally chased his signature.

The playmaker, whose goals and assists helped keep the Swans in the Premier League last season, insisted that he was unconcerned with the hefty price tag slapped on his head with his latest transfer.

Gylfi Sigurdsson vs Christian Eriksen: Both ranked in the top-3 for assists last season -- Will they repeat the feat this term? pic.twitter.com/GLDFvzlVzS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 9, 2017

He continued: "It doesn't bother me (the fee) - but the money being spent in football is crazy. These things don't really get to me. I'm focused on doing the right things for the team."

Everton entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Merseyside as they look to build on the four points from three league outings they have accrued in the early weeks of the campaign.

🔥 | With 84% of the overall votes, Gylfi Sigurdsson's sensational maiden strike has been crowned the Goal of the Month for August.



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dK7zbm5siQ — Everton (@Everton) September 5, 2017

With a Europa League campaign and two domestic cup competitions still to start as well, Koeman's Toffees face a gruelling 2017/18 season.

Sigurdsson added, though, he expected big things of the Dutchman's talented first-team squad and backed his team mates to come good with time,

The 28-year-old said: "I think we have to be patient. It's tough to break into that mix of clubs that are at the top. I think we're going in the right direction, with new players and young players."