Soccer

Gylfi Sigurdsson Ready to Give 'Best Years' to Everton Following Club Record Move

33 minutes ago

Gylfi Sigurdsson has stated his belief that he is entering his peak years as a footballer after joining Everton for a club-record £45m.

The Iceland international has already settled into life at Goodison Park, and netted his first Toffees goal in typically superb fashion with a 45-yard volley against Hajduk Split in August.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his first game as an Everton player in the club's famous old ground, Sigurdsson revealed that he felt that he was at the height of his footballing talent and hoped to utilise that prowess to help Ronald Koeman's men achieve success in the coming seasons.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: "I'm getting to the stage of my career when I'll be playing my best football. Hopefully I can continue my development over the next few years."

Sigurdsson became the club's new all-time record buy when he finally completed a switch from Swansea City on 16th August - 12 months after Koeman had originally chased his signature.

The playmaker, whose goals and assists helped keep the Swans in the Premier League last season, insisted that he was unconcerned with the hefty price tag slapped on his head with his latest transfer.

He continued: "It doesn't bother me (the fee) - but the money being spent in football is crazy. These things don't really get to me. I'm focused on doing the right things for the team."

Everton entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Merseyside as they look to build on the four points from three league outings they have accrued in the early weeks of the campaign.

With a Europa League campaign and two domestic cup competitions still to start as well, Koeman's Toffees face a gruelling 2017/18 season.

Sigurdsson added, though, he expected big things of the Dutchman's talented first-team squad and backed his team mates to come good with time,

The 28-year-old said: "I think we have to be patient. It's tough to break into that mix of clubs that are at the top. I think we're going in the right direction, with new players and young players."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters