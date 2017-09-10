Eddie Howe Highly Critical After Bournemouth Are Swept Away by Dominant Arsenal

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth team were comprehensively beaten by a superior Arsenal side as they lost 3-0 at the Emirates following a brace from Danny Welbeck and a goal from Alexandre Lacazette.

Bournemouth were outplayed throughout the match and are yet to gain a single point after four games of the new Premier League season.

Howe issued an honest and critical assessment of his side as he reflected upon a disappointing performance and emphasised the need to improve quickly to obtain valuable points.

"To be blunt, our performance wasn't very good.

"I've got to be honest with people, I've got to stand here and be honest, I can't hide it.

We were disappointing from start to finish and we have a lot of work to do.

"I've been here many times before as a manager it happens, but you can't afford for it to happen in the Premier League. If you're ever below your levels you will be punished.

"I felt as though if we'd been good today we would have stood a chance, but we simply weren't."

"You didn't see a Bournemouth team that represents what we stand for."



Howe equally reflected on the disappointing start to the Premier League campaign as a whole and urged his side to improve quickly, as they have a massive home game against Brighton next Friday.

"You don't sit on zero points if everything's going great. We have to dig deep and find some character, historically we've shown that and we have to show what we're made of.

"You have to reach your maximum level in every game, let alone against the world class players on show today. I'm the manager and I have to take the responsibility and the responsibility to put it right.

