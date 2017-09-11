Career Change: Kasper Schmeichel Admits He Would 'Love' to Test Himself in the NFL

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has revealed he would 'love' the chance to change sports in the future and try and make it in the world of NFL.

The Danish stopper is obviously very good with his hands, but believes his skill set would probably be better suited to kicking the field goals and 'extra points' instead of catching the ball.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I'd love to make the switch over to NFL. I'd love to try it but I'm not really sure what position I'd play. I'd probably have to be a kicker," he said while speaking at the NFLUK kickoff event to mark the eagerly awaited start of the 2017 season.

Foxes teammate Christian Fuchs, a New York Giants fan, has also previously expressed interest in trading shin pads for shoulder pads to try his hand at being an NFL kicker.

On the subject of 'soccer', Schmeichel also offered reaction from the Leicester dressing room to the high profile sale of Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea, stating that the players cannot begrudge their former colleague the chance to grab the chance.

"When you take a player like Drinky out of any side - he's an England international, he's a top class player - he's going to be a big miss, there's no question," Schmeichel stated.

"It's one of those situations you've got to understand and respect. We bought the guy from Barnsley six years ago, so for him to be offered such an opportunity you can't blame him for wanting to try it out. But we have other players, Matty James has just signed a new four year deal, he's a top class player himself. We've got other players in there, so we'll get there."

As for Leicester's chances this season after flirting with relegation while reigning champions in 2016/17, Schmeichel said, "I think we've got to be aiming for Europe, that's definitely got to be one of the goals."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Leicester were narrowly beaten by Chelsea on Saturday, having previously been beaten by Arsenal and Manchester United in their opening three games. They did beat Brighton, though, and Schmeichel is putting the string of early defeats down to a tough fixture list.

"If you look at the start we've had, we've played against some very very difficult sides and still have some difficult sides to come," he said.

"I think when you look at our game overall, it's been fine margins that have been the difference, so if we can get those ironed out and play with the intensity that we have been playing with against every single team in the league then I think we'll be fine."