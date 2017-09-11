Soccer

Pundit Garth Crooks Generates Attention for OTT Comments on Paul Pobga's Haircut

32 minutes ago

BBC pundit Garth Crooks is something of an enigma in the football world, and his recent comments over Paul Pogba's haircut have left fans baffled once more. 

On his Team of the Week feature on the BBC Sport website, Crooks couldn't help but mention Pogba's new red hairdo at the end of his segment praising Stoke City's Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker called Pogba 'adolescent' and claimed that the red streak in the Manchester United midfielder's hair was nothing more than 'cheap gimmicks and marketing tricks'.

The negative comments were particularly shocking considering that Pogba had a decent game against Stoke City, setting up Marcus Rashford's goal and enjoying an 85% pass rate. 

The Frenchman has enjoyed a strong start to the season, with two goals and two assists in four games, which goes further to denying Crooks' claims that his hair colour represents his current mindset on the pitch.

Pogba has often been subject to criticism that his off-the-field antics overshadow his performances on the pitch, but I think it's safe to say that no one can claim that he is not providing the goods for Jose Mourinho this season. 

Pogba and United return to European action this week with a game against Basel on Tuesday night and I'm sure Crooks will have a keen eye on the Frenchman's appearance as he steps out at Old Trafford. 

