West Brom New Boy Records Second-Highest Speed During the Weekend's Premier League Action

West Brom winger Oliver Burke recorded the second-highest speed count during the weekend, following the resumption of Premier League action.

The 20-year-old Scot reached 35.13km per hour during the Baggies' 3-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday, and that figure was only bested by Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who recorded a top speed of 35.19km per hour.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The player came off the bench at the Amex Stadium to assist James Morrison's goal, but that was about all Tony Pulis' men could manage, going on to shockingly lose to unlikely opposition after a bright start to their campaign.





Pulis has asked for patience from the fans when it comes to Burke, whom he says needs a bit of time before playing major minutes, having come in from RB Leipzig this summer, costing West Brom £15m.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“Burke's training has been very good but he hasn't played any games,” said Pulis (H/T Express & Star). “Everybody will want to see these players performing and doing well but we'll have to take our time with them and be patient.





The manager seemed a bit disappointed with the youngster's contribution to a Brighton goal, but praised his enthusiasm and eagerness to move up and down the flanks.





"He cost us a little bit with the third goal actually, trying to back-heel it in our final third and they broke and scored from that," the manager explained.

"But hes a young lad and he'll learn. I like his enthusiasm and willingness to run down the side of the pitch and he can score goals.

"He's a young lad who will be very promising for us."