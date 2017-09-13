Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City: Stones Bags Double as Citizens Dominate in Rotterdam

Manchester City continued their fantastic form by claiming an important victory on matchday one in the Champions League. Traveling to De Kuip to face Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord, the Citizens claimed a comfortable 4-0 win against the reigning Eredivisie champions.

Pep Guardiola's side got off to the perfect start after taking a fortuitous lead inside two minutes. A short corner gave David Silva space to float a ball into the box which was met by John Stones, directing the ball towards the far post.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Despite the best efforts from Tonny Vilhena, the Dutchman responsible for scoring Feyenoord's only goal when City's Manchester rivals lost at De Kuip last season, the ball trickled through his legs and into the back of the net - Manchester City registering their quickest European goal ever.

Just five minutes later, Gabriel Jesus had a looping header cleared off the line by Brazilian defender Eric Fernando Botteghin. Ex-Aston Villa midfielder Karim El Ahmadi tried rallying De club aan de Maas after a nervous start, however, he couldn't stop Sergio Agüero doubling City's advantage before the 10-minute mark.

After a stunning passing move, Agüero's clever movement allowed him to get on the end of a low Kyle Walker cross and the Argentine striker placed the ball past former Liverpool keeper Brad Jones.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Manchester City began to ease off and allowed Feyenoord to get a foothold in the game. Ex-Watford winger Steven Berghuis tested the battle-scarred Ederson with a tame effort before the Brazilian keeper showed quick reflexes to deny Michiel Kramer - the Dutch striker tasked with stepping in for the injured Nicolai Jørgensen.

Gabriel Jesus was able to put the game to bed in the 25th minute with the easiest goal he'll ever score in sky blue. After the ball pinballed around in the area, summer signing Benjamin Mendy saw his powerful effort parried away by Jones, the ball dropping to Jesus with an open goal and the exciting young striker calmly poked the ball home.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Having survived the remaining 20 minutes of the first half, Feyenoord introduced creative midfielder Jens Toornstra at half-time - the 29-year-old involved in 24 goals in the Eredivisie last season - but the Dutchman was unable to prevent City extending their lead.





John Stones notched his second goal of the game just after the hour mark in almost identical fashion to his first.

Another short corner between David Silva and Kevin De Brunye opened up space for Stones in the penalty area and City's Belgian talisman picked out Stones perfectly, the England international powering the ball past Jones in the Feyenoord goal.





City saw out the game in comfortable fashion, barely breaking a sweat to deal with Feyenoord attacks and claiming an easy three points in their first Champions League game this season.