Liverpool's Joe Gomez Fires Shot at Teammate by Liking Post on Instagram

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has continually found himself in the firing line from the Anfield faithful for his less than impressive performances, and following another outing riddled with individual errors it seems as though it is not just the fans who are frustrated with his presence in the side, as teammate Joe Gomez has weighed in on the issue.

The 20-year-old liked an Instagram post which criticised Lovren for his performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday, as the Croatian was deemed to be at fault for the opening goal of the game.

Joe Gomez liked this comment on Instagram (according to LFC Reddit)... pic.twitter.com/fA84moctOB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 14, 2017

Gomez - a natural centre-back - has been deployed at right-back for Jurgen Klopp and with Lovren being at fault too many times to count, many have called for the 20-year-old to take his place in the centre of defence, which Gomez seems to have noticed - if his social media activity is anything to go by.

The comment which Gomez liked on Instagram read: "Can you f****** start playing centre-back. I'm sick of Lovren playing in the centre. Get Klopp to partner you in the centre cuz I know you'll get the job done."

I'd love to see Gomez playing CB. He won't be worse than Lovren-Klavan, and will learn from every mistake due to his age — Erion (@ErionLfc) September 14, 2017

It is not an unpopular viewpoint as Lovren has failed to rid himself of the individual errors which have cost Liverpool dearly on a number of occasions, however it is unlikely to go down well with the 28-year-old when he catches a sniff of Gomez's social media activity.

The fact that both Liverpool fans and players are still criticising the side's defensive line proves not enough was done in the summer transfer window, as despite dominating much of the proceedings at Anfield on Wednesday, it was once again defensive errors which meant the Reds were left to settle with a draw.

The England Under-21 captain will be suspended for Liverpool's next Champions League match away to Spartak Moscow after picking up a red card in injury-time following two bookable offences against Sevilla.