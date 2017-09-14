Soccer

VIDEO: Droves of Cologne Fans Take Over London Ahead of Europa League Clash Against Arsenal

17 minutes ago

Fans of German side FC Cologne have descended upon London in droves as they look to get behind their side during Thursday's Europa League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Jack Taylor/GettyImages

The Gunners, who missed out on a Champions League spot for the first time under Arsene Wenger's reign, last season, will be featuring in Europe's secondary competition this term, and they're due for an opener against the aforementioned outfit ahead of their match against Chelsea this weekend.

Reports claim that over 20,000 fans have travelled from Germany in support of their team, and even dried up the reserve of British pounds in local banks before making the trip.

And with the game set to kick off on Thursday evening, they have been making their presence felt in London in a huge way.

Check out the video below:

Some of these fans will be watching from the home end, and are doing everything in their power to avoid detection.

Wenger, who will have to bear with the frustration of watching his team play on Thursday nights ahead of Premier League action, is likely to rest most of his big names, with the crucial derby clash against Chelsea coming up.

But the Londoners are still expected to get a win against the German side, who similarly finished in fifth place in the Bundesliga last year.

