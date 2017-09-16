Ex-Inter Star Reveals Shocking Reason Why Mourinho Made the Nerazzurri Train in the Evening

José Mourinho will go down in history as one of the greatest managers in football. From his early days at Porto, where he guided them to a Champions League trophy in 2004, to spells at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Mourinho has brought success with him to every club he's been in charge of.

From 2008 to 2010, Mourinho was the manager of Inter Milan where he guided them to, just like Porto six years earlier, a Champions League trophy. The Portuguese manager did have to make some drastic changes whilst at the San Siro however, with former Inter midfielder Ianis Zicu confirming that the Nerazzurri trained in the evening because one player would always turn up drunk, according to Football Italia.

"At Inter, Mourinho had a player who was often drunk on Mondays, Maicon," Zicu said of the former Brazilian international. "Mourinho once called the lads together and asked them, ‘how can we get Maicon in position?’

"After that, he decided to move the session to the evening. And that's how it went," he added. "They didn't train in the morning, but they did in the evening so that Maicon could recover for training.





"These situations can happen in a team, and that team must make a decision."

Zicu, a former Romanian international, never worked with Mourinho at Inter. The midfielder left the San Siro in 2007, moving back to Romania to join Dinamo Bukarest on a free transfer.

Currently a free agent, Zicu didn't make a single senior appearance for Inter Milan in the Serie A. and his only experience in the Italian first division came during a loan spell with Parma in 2004.